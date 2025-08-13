Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,789,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.27% of Americold Realty Trust worth $810,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 270.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 553,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,573,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -484.21%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

