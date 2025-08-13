Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.27% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $760,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. This represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of PNFP opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

