Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Lab worth $715,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 540,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

