Vanguard Group Inc. Has $820.37 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.65% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $820,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $2,695,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 6.7%
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
