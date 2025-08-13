Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of RLI worth $722,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $319,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 105.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 129,901 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in RLI by 34.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI Trading Down 0.1%

RLI opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

