Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems worth $694,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,500.80. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $206,537.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,356.01. This trade represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,029 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,970 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

