Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,799,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $727,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.79.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

