Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 387,233 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Qorvo worth $797,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $117.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

