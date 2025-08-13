Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 486,462 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,155,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 486,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $720,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

BorgWarner Stock Up 4.3%

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

