Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, EPAM Systems, GameStop, Ambarella, and Ambiq Micro are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or support immersive technology—such as VR headsets, motion-tracking sensors, 3D software and content platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of virtual and augmented reality applications in gaming, training, healthcare and enterprise. Their performance is driven by factors like hardware adoption rates, software ecosystems and ongoing innovation in graphics and user-interface technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $768.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420,939. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $784.75. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $714.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.82. 1,395,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,472. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 507,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,132. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 3,452,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279,815. GameStop has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of -0.72.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 160,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,998. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Ambiq Micro (AMBQ)

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

AMBQ traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 202,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,216. Ambiq Micro has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

