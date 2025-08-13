Wharton Business Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.0% in the first quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.