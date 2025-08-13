Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $263,810,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,593,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE WPM opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.