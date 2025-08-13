XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6,417.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,393 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 965,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

