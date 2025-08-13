XTX Topco Ltd Has $240,000 Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 836,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $19,076,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ADMA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

