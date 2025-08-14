40,013 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1,484.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,486 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 8.0%

OUT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.89.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

