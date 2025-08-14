Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.