American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.88 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

