Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

