Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the sale, the director owned 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.