Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

