Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Given a $92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

NYSE AGO opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.75. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,749.28. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,355 shares of company stock worth $10,352,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

