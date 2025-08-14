Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AEE opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

