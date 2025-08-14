Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,457 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 2,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $2,837,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,631 shares in the company, valued at $109,383,203.70. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $4,735,428.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at $202,862,674.42. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,901 shares of company stock valued at $49,577,413 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reddit stock opened at $234.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 213.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $237.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

