Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

