Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Badger Meter by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Badger Meter by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,586,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BMI opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.07. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

