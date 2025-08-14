Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5%

FIS stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.58 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

