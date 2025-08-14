Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $95.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

