Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Southwest Gas by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $11,781,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $6,946,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:SWX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.