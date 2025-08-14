Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEMD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 47,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

GEMD opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

