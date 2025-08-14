Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDGI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.