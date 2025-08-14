Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.92.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 522.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.94 and a 52-week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,356.65. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,742 shares of company stock worth $5,870,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

