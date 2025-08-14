Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Crown by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 674,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 361,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,549,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,126,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crown by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 264,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

CCK stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

