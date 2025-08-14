Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1,416.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 1.5%

Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Further Reading

