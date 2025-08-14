Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of RWT opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.31. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a current ratio of 40.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

