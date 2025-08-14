Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

