Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,976 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,893,000 after buying an additional 1,959,576 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after buying an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,446,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,453,000 after buying an additional 401,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 671,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 376,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

LYB stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

