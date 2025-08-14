Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,545 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 178,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

