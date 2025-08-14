Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,740,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 266,733 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 185,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,057,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 167,398 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.