Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

