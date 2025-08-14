Azitra Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 22nd (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR)

Shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 22nd. The 100-666 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Azitra alerts:

Azitra Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AZTR stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Azitra has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azitra

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.88% of Azitra worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.