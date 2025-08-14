Bank of America Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $240.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $340.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price target on shares of monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

monday.com Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $171.54 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 241.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.46.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in monday.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

