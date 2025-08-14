Battery Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Battery Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.6% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 48,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after buying an additional 727,335 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $201.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

