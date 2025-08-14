Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 727,335 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $201.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

