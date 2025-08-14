Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 824.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,440,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $168.54 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $183.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

