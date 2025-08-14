Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,550 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

