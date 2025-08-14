Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,417 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 35,780.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,545,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

