Cetera Investment Advisers Has $824,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000.

RFG stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

