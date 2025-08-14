Cetera Investment Advisers Has $840,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $443.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $445.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

