Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,952 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of FTI Consulting worth $72,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $168.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $231.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

