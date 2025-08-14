Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 68,693 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $84,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.3%

CTRE opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

